Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LNG, PWR, MGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 7,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 700,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 4,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 19,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,300 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

