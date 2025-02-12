Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, NVT, ALB

nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) options are showing a volume of 15,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,500 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 13,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
