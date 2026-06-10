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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, JNJ, CASY

June 10, 2026 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 15,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 37,350 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 13,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) saw options trading volume of 2,623 contracts, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, JNJ options, or CASY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LLY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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