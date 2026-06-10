Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, JNJ, CASY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 15,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026 , with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 37,350 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 13,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) saw options trading volume of 2,623 contracts, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, JNJ options, or CASY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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