Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HPQ, SJM, CRI

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 4,987 contracts, representing approximately 498,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) options are showing a volume of 3,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
