HPQ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HPQ, SJM, CRI

February 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 26,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 17,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 4,987 contracts, representing approximately 498,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) options are showing a volume of 3,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

