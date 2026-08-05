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ETSY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, RYAM, LOVE

August 05, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 33,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) saw options trading volume of 11,042 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 131.9% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) options are showing a volume of 3,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,300 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, RYAM options, or LOVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ETSY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ETSY
RYAM
LOVE

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