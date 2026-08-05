Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, RYAM, LOVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 33,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 8,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) saw options trading volume of 11,042 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 131.9% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) options are showing a volume of 3,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,300 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, RYAM options, or LOVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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