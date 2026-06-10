Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, SMCI, MMM

June 10, 2026 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 260,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 10, 2026, with 9,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 367,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 18,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 25,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 7,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, SMCI options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AVGO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AVGO market cap history-> AVGO YTD Return-> Carl Icahn Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
SMCI
MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.