Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, SMCI, MMM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 260,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 10, 2026 , with 9,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 367,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 18,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 25,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 7,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, SMCI options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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