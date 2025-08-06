Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AKRO, CELH, VRNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total volume of 21,183 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 224.3% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 10,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 104,497 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 223.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 10,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) options are showing a volume of 23,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 222% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 9,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,500 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKRO options, CELH options, or VRNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.