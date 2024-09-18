Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABG, AGNC, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG), where a total volume of 1,045 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 104,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 59,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 15,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 36,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

