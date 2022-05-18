Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UWMC, REGN, VMW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), where a total volume of 10,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 2,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $755 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $755 strike highlighted in orange:
And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 5,002 contracts, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
