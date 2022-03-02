Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SCHN, AMD, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN), where a total volume of 1,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 141,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of SCHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of SCHN. Below is a chart showing SCHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 614,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 98,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 11,377 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SCHN options, AMD options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
