Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, RBA, BYND

January 16, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 9,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 985,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA) saw options trading volume of 4,839 contracts, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of RBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,000 underlying shares of RBA. Below is a chart showing RBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 15,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

