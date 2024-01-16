Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, RBA, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 9,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 985,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA) saw options trading volume of 4,839 contracts, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of RBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,000 underlying shares of RBA. Below is a chart showing RBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 15,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, RBA options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FTXH
ZVIA Historical Stock Prices
GLEE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.