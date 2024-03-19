Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XP, ROKU, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total volume of 42,150 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 37,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 57,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 4,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XP options, ROKU options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

