Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XP, PLTR, KALV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total volume of 51,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.6% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 753,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 32,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) options are showing a volume of 1,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

