Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XP, PLTR, KALV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total volume of 51,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.6% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 753,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 32,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) options are showing a volume of 1,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XP options, PLTR options, or KALV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding CNDO
ACAXU Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding DUET
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.