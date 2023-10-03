News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WSM, RRX, AAPL

October 03, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 11,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.5% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 2,815 contracts, representing approximately 281,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 545,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 48,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

