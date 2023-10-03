Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WSM, RRX, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 11,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.5% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 2,815 contracts, representing approximately 281,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 545,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 48,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WSM options, RRX options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding TOAC
CDZI Split History
AMX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.