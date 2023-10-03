Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, MA, AVB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 84,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 10,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) options are showing a volume of 3,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of AVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of AVB. Below is a chart showing AVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

