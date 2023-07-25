Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WAL, AI, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), where a total of 15,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 118,992 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 11,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WAL options, AI options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks
KSMT market cap history
AVG Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.