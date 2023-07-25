Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WAL, AI, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), where a total of 15,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 118,992 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 11,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WAL options, AI options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

