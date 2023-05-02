Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VSCO, WAL, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO), where a total volume of 22,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 174.5% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 75,876 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 4,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,600 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 69,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, WAL options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.