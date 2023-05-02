Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VSCO, WAL, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO), where a total volume of 22,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 174.5% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 75,876 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 4,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,600 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 69,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, WAL options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ACP shares outstanding history
EDUT shares outstanding history
DTST shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.