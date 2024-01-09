Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VKTX, WCC, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 11,450 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) saw options trading volume of 1,393 contracts, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 32,893 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
