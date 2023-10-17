News & Insights

Markets
VFC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, CMI, JPM

October 17, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total of 42,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 12,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 3,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 49,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, CMI options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Channel
 JPP Videos
 SFY Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFC
CMI
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.