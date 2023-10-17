Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, CMI, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total of 42,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 12,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 3,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 49,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

