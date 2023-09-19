Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPST, MAR, EGLE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 27,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,320 contracts, representing approximately 832,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (Symbol: EGLE) options are showing a volume of 1,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of EGLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of EGLE. Below is a chart showing EGLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

