Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, DXCM, IFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 62,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 183.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 6,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 28,859 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,300 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 18,192 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, DXCM options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

