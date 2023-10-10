Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, DUOL, GNE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 14,277 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 2,194 contracts, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,800 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Genie Energy Ltd (Symbol: GNE) saw options trading volume of 339 contracts, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of GNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 91 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,100 underlying shares of GNE. Below is a chart showing GNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, DUOL options, or GNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
