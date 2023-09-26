Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, CLDX, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 14,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 2,001 contracts, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,800 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, CLDX options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
DVYA Videos
Institutional Holders of BBUC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.