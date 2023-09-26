Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, CLDX, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 14,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 2,001 contracts, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,800 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

