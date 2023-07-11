Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, GPRE, WSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 148,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 4,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 6,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, GPRE options, or WSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
FFFC Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of FTAG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.