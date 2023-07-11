News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, GPRE, WSM

July 11, 2023

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 148,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 4,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 6,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

