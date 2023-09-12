Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, MPW, ZION

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 20,385 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 58,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 16,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 9,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 983,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, MPW options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
ETFs Holding NGVC
Institutional Holders of CSCB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.