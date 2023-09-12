Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, MPW, ZION

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 20,385 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 58,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 16,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 9,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 983,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, MPW options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.