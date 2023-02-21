Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, C, ICHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 33,073 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 86,612 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) saw options trading volume of 947 contracts, representing approximately 94,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, C options, or ICHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.