Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, RVNC, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total volume of 6,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) options are showing a volume of 6,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 648,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 6,484 contracts, representing approximately 648,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
