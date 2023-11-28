News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TRUP, NTNX, AMPS

November 28, 2023 — 03:40 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 4,980 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 498,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 881,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,900 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 9,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Altus Power Inc (Symbol: AMPS) saw options trading volume of 6,790 contracts, representing approximately 679,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of AMPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of AMPS. Below is a chart showing AMPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, NTNX options, or AMPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

