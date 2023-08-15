Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMDX, WFC, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 3,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 362,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 835,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 59,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 289,956 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 18,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
