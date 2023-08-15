Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TJX, UPS, NVRO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total of 37,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,700 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 36,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 5,086 contracts, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
