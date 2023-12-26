News & Insights

Markets
TGT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, UAL, SNOW

December 26, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 18,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 37,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 29,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 5,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, UAL options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 Comerica MACD
 RSPD Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
UAL
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.