Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, UAL, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 18,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 37,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 29,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 5,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, UAL options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

