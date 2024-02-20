Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, AAPL, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 40,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 5,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 581,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 42,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 21,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
