Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNE, DBRG, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total of 18,431 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,600 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 6,687 contracts, representing approximately 668,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 141,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 5,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,600 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNE options, DBRG options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
