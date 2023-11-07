Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, W, CORT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 15,453 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 25,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 4,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
