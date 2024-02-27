Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPCE, FDX, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total volume of 40,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 7,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,700 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 22,753 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

