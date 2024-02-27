Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPCE, FDX, TJX

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 22,753 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPCE options, FDX options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
