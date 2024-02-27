News & Insights

Markets
SPCE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPCE, FDX, TJX

February 27, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total volume of 40,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 7,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,700 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 22,753 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPCE options, FDX options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 John Paulson Stock Picks
 TJX Split History
 Institutional Holders of BNTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPCE
FDX
TJX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.