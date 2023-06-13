Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPB, DVN, LSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total volume of 3,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 388,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 47,130 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) saw options trading volume of 1,522 contracts, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares or approximately 59% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
