News & Insights

Markets
SOFI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, ORA, PG

October 17, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 100,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 15,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 1,820 contracts, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 23,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, ORA options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 OEC Options Chain
 VOR market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
ORA
PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.