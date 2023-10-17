Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, ORA, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 100,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 15,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 1,820 contracts, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 23,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
