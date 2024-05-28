News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, AVGO, NEE

May 28, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 81,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 4,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,500 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 19,169 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 91.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1450 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 84,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 43,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, AVGO options, or NEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

