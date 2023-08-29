Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, FLNG, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 7,841 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 784,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 1,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 138,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,400 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,786 contracts, representing approximately 278,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $825 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $825 strike highlighted in orange:
