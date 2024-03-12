Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SKX, ALGN, NOVA

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 2,746 contracts, representing approximately 274,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 44,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
