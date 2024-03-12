Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SKX, ALGN, NOVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total volume of 6,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 4,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,400 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 2,746 contracts, representing approximately 274,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 44,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SKX options, ALGN options, or NOVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.