Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SKX, ALGN, NOVA

March 12, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total volume of 6,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,400 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 2,746 contracts, representing approximately 274,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 44,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
