Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIRI, NU, HELE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 97,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 30,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 248,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 50,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 1,797 contracts, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

