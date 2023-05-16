Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SGEN, SBGI, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 31,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 245.9% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,400 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) saw options trading volume of 17,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 180.6% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,800 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 15,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, SBGI options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CIIC market cap history
AHGP Insider Buying
Funds Holding DPS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.