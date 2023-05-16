Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SGEN, SBGI, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 31,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 245.9% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,400 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) saw options trading volume of 17,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 180.6% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,800 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 15,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

