Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, CME, CLH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 24,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
CME Group (Symbol: CME) saw options trading volume of 6,906 contracts, representing approximately 690,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,500 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) options are showing a volume of 951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, CME options, or CLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
