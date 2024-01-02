Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, CSCO, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 213,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 110,524 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 30,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 23,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
