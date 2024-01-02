News & Insights

Markets
RIVN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, CSCO, ENVX

January 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 213,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 110,524 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 30,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 23,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, CSCO options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of AWK
 BAS Options Chain
 Public Service Enterprise Group market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN
CSCO
ENVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.