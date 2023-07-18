Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RH, ICUI, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 4,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 495,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 56,936 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 34,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, ICUI options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.