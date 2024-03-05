Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, BFH, S

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) saw options trading volume of 2,477 contracts, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 21,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, BFH options, or S options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
