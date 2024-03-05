Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, BFH, S

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 42,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024 , with 7,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) saw options trading volume of 2,477 contracts, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 21,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

