RBLX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, BFH, S

March 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 42,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 7,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) saw options trading volume of 2,477 contracts, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 21,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
