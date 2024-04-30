News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, LVS, NOW

April 30, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 332,569 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 328.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 38,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 37,064 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 15,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

