Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, RUN, SHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 37,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 51,062 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 7,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,400 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTON options, RUN options, or SHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Paying Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YCL
Textron Stock Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.