Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, RUN, SHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 37,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 51,062 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 7,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,400 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

