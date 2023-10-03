Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PNT, ENPH, SRCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT), where a total of 9,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 981,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.5% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 592,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 55,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 2,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL) saw options trading volume of 11,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 159.3% of SRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of SRCL. Below is a chart showing SRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
