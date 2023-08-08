Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PNC, HCI, WHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 13,841 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,800 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) options are showing a volume of 297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of HCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of HCI. Below is a chart showing HCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,475 contracts, representing approximately 447,500 underlying shares or approximately 49% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

